Four-terminal current-sense shunt resistors sport improved TCR

Current sensing resistors must balance the efficiency requirements of low resistance values, and high current handling with the precision and accuracy requirements of the sensing circuit. But the key requirement of most current sensing circuits is stable performance over temperature. Component TCR is the key measurement parameter for the temperature stability of a resistor.

Stackpole recently improved the TCR for the CSSK0612 down to 100 ppm for the full resistance range from 0.5 milliohms to 5 milliohms. This makes the all-metal CSSK0612 ideal for power monitoring, management, and control for a wide range of end products.

Pricing for the CSSK0612 is $0.28 each in 1% tolerance. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for volume pricing. 1 and 2 milliohm resistance values are currently in stock.