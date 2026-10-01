Four-terminal shunt resistor improves high-current measurement accuracy

Stackpole Electronics’ HCSK1216 Kelvin-termination metal alloy shunt resistor delivers up to 10 W at 70°C in a 1216 footprint for current sensing in high-density AI server power systems. Its four-terminal Kelvin design separates current and voltage paths to reduce lead-resistance error, while the elevated resistive element helps reduce PCB thermal stress. Available in 0.3, 0.5, 1 and 2 milliohm values, the resistor offers tolerances as low as 1%, TCR as low as 50 ppm/°C and an operating range of -55°C to +170°C; Stackpole Electronics lists the component as AEC-Q200 compliant, RoHS compliant, REACH compliant, lead-free and halogen-free.