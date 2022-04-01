Four-terminal shunt resistor provides low-resistance, high-accuracy current sensing

Stackpole’s CSSK3637 is a four-terminal shunt that provides very low resistance values which have been expanded to 0.5 to 6 milliohms, in tolerances as low as 0.5% and TCR of 50 ppm. In addition, this all-metal shunt has an operating temperature up to 170C, providing excellent stability for a wide range of end products. The 3W CSSK3637 is 100% RoHS compliant without exemption, REACH compliant, and halogen-free.

Applications for the CSSK3637 include portable electronics power management, consumer electronics, power modules, frequency converters, inverter control for solar power, and power control for hybrid vehicles.

Pricing for the CSSK3637 varies with tolerance and is around $0.50 each for 1% tolerances. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distributor partners for volume pricing. The 1, 2, and 3 milliohm values are currently in stock.