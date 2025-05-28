Fourth-generation sensor amplifier meets EN12453, EN12978, UL325 and UL508 standards compliance

Carlo Gavazzi Automation has released the PAM03 Series Photoelectric Amplifier, the fourth generation of the company’s photoelectric sensor amplifier product line. The device addresses sensing requirements in environments with dust, dirt, vapor, and visibility obstructions across applications including automatic industrial doors, stone crushing conveyors, and carwash systems.

The PAM03 amplifier operates as a standalone unit controlling three sets of MOF Series Sensors, or in networked configurations with up to ten amplifiers connected via the built-in communication port. The master/slave setup enables control of up to thirty MOF Sensor sets, with all connected sensors operating through multiplexing to eliminate crosstalk between units.

Technical specifications include a sensing distance of 50 meters (164 feet) when paired with MOF Series sensor sets. The amplifier features integrated alignment control using flashing yellow LEDs and offers two distance setup modes: automatic configuration or manual adjustment via trimmer. Excess gain and maximum distance parameters are selectable through DIP switch settings.

Diagnostic capabilities include tri-color LEDs that indicate error types and locations for troubleshooting. The amplifier provides an alarm output for predictive maintenance monitoring and includes a sensor test function accessed through a mute input. This test capability supports compliance with European standards for industrial automatic doors.

The PAM03 Series meets international door standards, including EN 12453, EN 12978, UL 325, and UL 508. The amplifier was developed at Carlo Gavazzi’s Denmark facility and is designed for operation in harsh industrial environments where traditional sensors may be compromised by environmental conditions.