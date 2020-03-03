FPC connector features short mounting depth to save space

Hirose has expanded its compact flexible printed circuit (FPC) / flexible flat cable (FFC) connector product portfolio to meet the demands of portable device manufacturers. The TF13 Series back flip FPC / FFC connector features a small 0.4 mm pitch, 0.9 mm height, and 3.0 mm mounting depth that minimizes PCB mounting area requirements.

The compact TF13 Series FPC connector is ideal for a wide range of portable electronic applications including consumer, medical, point-of-sale devices and more.

The TF13 Series FPC/FFC connector has single sided leads, bottom contacts with a front-access style back flip actuator. With this unique back flip design, the actuator is closed and protected before being mounted to the PCB board. The combined side catcher, back flip design provides a superior FPC retention force of up to 3X front flip connectors. The side catcher also prevents misalignment and ensures correct mating. In addition, the TF13 Series connector prevents solder wicking and flux penetration to further increase reliability and long term operation.

The TF13 Series is available in a number of positions ranging from 6 to 20. The TF13 is designed for volume manufacturing, as it is compatible for vacuum pick up.

The back flip style actuator meets the demands of portable electronic devices such as smart phones, cameras & video recorders, notebooks & tablets, DVD & Blu-ray players, portable music players, handheld gaming systems, and medical devices that experience shock and vibration.