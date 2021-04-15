FPC-to-board connector combines miniaturization with highly reliable 2-point contact design

Hirose has launched a flexible printed circuit (FPC) to board connector that delivers significant space savings and ultra-reliability required by manufacturers of portable electronic equipment. The low-profile KN13C Series has a pitch of only 0.4 mm, stacking height of 0.7 mm, and width of 2.5 mm. The KN13C enables OEMs to develop smaller devices without sacrificing reliability.

The KN13C Series’ features metal solder tabs and a thicker housing compared to traditional FPC connectors to better absorb stress and vibration caused by drop impact. This, combined with a reliable 2-point contact design, makes the KN13C Series ideal for long-term operation in portable devices.

Easy mating is achieved via a wide self-alignment range of ±0.15 mm in the pitch direction and ±0.3mm in the width direction. The insert molded header and receptacle eliminate gaps between the terminals and housing to prevent solder wicking.

The KN13C Series connector is commonly used for portable devices like cameras, home AI speakers, smart home devices, tablets and laptop, and more.

“Drop impacts are common to portable electronics, and connector designs must offer superior protection to subsequent shock and vibration,” said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA. “The KN13C is designed to withstand the wear and tear portable electronics are subjected to on a daily basis and provides our customers with the dependability and performance they require in order for their products to meet strict durability requirements.”

The KN13C Series has a rated voltage of 30V AC/DC and an operating temperature of -55 to +85 degree C.

Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

www.hirose.com/us