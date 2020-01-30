FPGA cores optimized for low-power/ultra low-power process technologies

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. announced today a new EFLX eFPGA core optimized for the needs of customers on TSMC 40nm Ultra Low Power (ULP) and 40nm Low Power (LP) process technologies. The EFLX 1K is designed to bring reprogrammable hardware acceleration to a wide variety of applications from battery-powered IoT devices, microcontrollers and mixed signal devices for data conversion and signal processing.

Using a cut-down version and the same software of the proven EFLX 4K, the EFLX 1K Logic core has 368 inputs and 368 outputs with 900 LUT4 equivalent logic capacity. The EFLX 1K DSP core has the same number of inputs/outputs but replaces some of the LUTs with DSPs: 10 DSP MACs, pipeline in blocks of 5, with 650 LUT4 equivalent logic capacity. The EFLX1K on TSMC 40nm ULP process will be silicon verified in Q3.

The EFLX 1K Logic and DSP cores can be mixed interchangeably in arrays up to at least 4×4 in size.