FPGA modules incorporate write-protected configuration memory for enhanced security

Acromag’s new XMC-7AWP and XMC-7KWP modules, with a user-programmable Xilinx Artix-7 or Kintex-7 FPGA, feature write-protected flash memory to secure the configuration files. These modules are well-suited for a broad range of applications such as; hardware simulation, communications, signal intelligence, adaptive filtering, and image processing. High-speed interfaces are provided for PCIe, 10GbE, LVDS, serial, and other I/O signals.

User-configurable FPGA I/O modules offer the ability to create custom I/O boards. Just download your own instruction sets into the I/O module’s FPGA. You can use your own application program to control the module’s analog or digital I/O channels for simulation, communication, diagnostics, image processing, and other applications.

The AcroExpress 3U and 6U SBC modules can support either one or two DDR4 ECC SODIMMs, for a total of up to 32GB. The SODIMMs are firmly attached to the module with screws and surrounded by heat sink material to provide a mechanically and thermally robust mechanism. Extended temperature models are available for operating in a -40°C to +85°C range.