FPGA platform adds 4K60 vision support for edge computing

The solution stacks include firmware and IP cores for AI-assisted 4K60 computer vision, a diverse set of ready-to-use sensor and camera interfaces, and integrated hardware for high-speed Ethernet protocols. Real-time ROS-2 compatible cores facilitate robotics tasks for perception and coordinate transformation. The stacks offer time-sensitive industrial networking protocols for OPC/UA, rich operating systems support,t and asymmetric processing commonly used in industrial automation. Software design kits allow for a high-level of customization and support diverse development environments centered around C/C++, RTL, and popular machine learning frameworks, including the SmartHLS IDE, VectorBlox Accelerator SDK, and the Libero SoC Design Suite which has been certified for applications needing IEC61503 SIL 3 functional safety. The solution stacks bring together the industry’s most power-efficient and secure mid-range PolarFire FPGAs and PolarFire SoC FPGA s, a rich mix of hardware and software solutions with cyber security protections that allow system designers the freedom to innovate in medical imaging and robotics applications.