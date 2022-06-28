FPGA prototyping software features multi-FPGA support

S2C announced the release of its enriched prototyping software dubbed Prodigy Player Pro-7. The new software suite breaks out Player Pro-RunTime, to strengthen prototype platform control and hardware test for its high-capacity platforms; Player Pro-CompileTime, to enhance the automation of multi-FPGA partitioning and pre/post-partition timing analysis; and Player Pro-DebugTime, to improve the efficiency of multi-FPGA debug probing and trace viewing with S2C’s class-leading MDM Pro debug tools.

Emphasizing large-scale SoC design prototyping, Player Pro-7 offers enhanced support for multi-FPGA implementations, including; RTL Partitioning and Module Replication to support Parallel Design Compilation and reduce Time-to-Implementation; Pre/Post-Partition System-Level Timing Analysis for Increased Productivity; SerDes TDM Mode for Optimal Multi-FPGA Partition Interconnect and Higher Prototype Performance;

Multi-FPGA prototyping has never been easy. Not in the early days of commercial FPGA prototyping products circa 1985 with relatively small FPGAs – and, not today with massive FPGAs like the Xilinx VU19P and the Intel Stratix GX 10M. The challenges are not merely the ever-growing chip design sizes but also the need to validate SoC software prior to the first silicon. This Player Pro-7 software release heralds S2C’s continued progress toward delivering an easier path to affordable, high capacity, high performance, high productivity FPGA prototyping solutions.

The new Player Pro-7 software enhancements are available for all S2C Prodigy Logic System and Logic Matrix prototype hardware platforms, speeding prototype implementation, and reducing overall time to prototyping. As S2C tracks the dynamic landscape of high-performance SoC design with increasing gate counts, more frequent multi-core prototype implementations, and the exploding verification demands of software-dependent hardware, the new Player Pro-7 software clearly signals S2C’s resolve to advance its position as a leading global supplier of FPGA-based prototyping solutions.

The Player Pro-7 is available now.