FPGAs augment NICs for cloud data center uses

Inventec ( 2356.TW ), in collaboration with Intel, announces the release of the new Inventec FPGA SmartNIC C5020X that complements the Intel FPGA SmartNIC C5000X platform architecture. Inventec is one of Intel’s first ecosystem partners to leverage this platform. The FPGA SmartNIC C5020X works to extend traditional Network Interface Controllers (NICs) beyond its existing restrictions for the cloud data center. It offers customers great and varied levels of customization solutions for their businesses, while still delivering high levels of programmability.

The C5020X’s notable features and solutions are optimized for use in cloud data centers and acceleration in networking, storage, security, and virtualization. The Inventec FPGA SmartNIC C5020X solution offers dual-port 25G high-speed connectivity in a full-height, half-length, and single-width PCIe form factor. It combines the Intel Xeon D processor with a Stratix 10 FPGA onto a single PCB. In the C5020X, independent PCIe channels connect the FPGA to the Intel Xeon D and the host x86 CPU.

Increased flexibility allows the user to treat the NIC and the FPGA as two independent devices that enhance the performance of the C5020X, and new features can be added together or separately. The Intel Xeon-D runs embedded Linux, while the FPGA offers high programmability. The C5020X series can be customized to accelerate workloads in the cloud such as storage functions and the virtual switch, as well as in 5G RAN, edge computing, and other software-defined networks.

The C5020X offers flexibility that expands with your business and is not constrained by the existing NIC infrastructure. Its programmability makes the C5020X open up possibilities in the application of network acceleration, software-defined storage, smart security, and network function virtualization (NFV), among other functions.

The Inventec FPGA SmartNIC C5020X can supercharge your cloud data center like a hyperscaler. It is able to expand your existing infrastructure with a powerful tool that is incredibly adaptable and can grow with the evolving needs of applications that have surpassed the traditional NIC. It can also be tailored to fulfill unique functions that have yet to be achieved in today’s architecture.

This SmartNIC allows cloud service providers to remain competitive in the crowded and competitive marketplace by providing greater offloading capabilities in a world with increasing network speeds. SmartNICs can be customized to help increase data center automation by offloading network functions from the server CPUs.

With the unveiling of this product, Inventec and Intel advance together into the next generation of Network Interface Controllers.