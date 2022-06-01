FPGAs deliver more, memory, logic, and security

Lattice Semiconductor extended its long-standing leadership in control of FPGAs with the introduction of the Lattice MachXO5-NX family, the fifth device built on the award-winning Lattice Nexus platform. MachXO5-NX FPGAs enable the latest generation of secure control through increased logic and memory resources, robust 3.3 V I/O support, and a differentiated security feature set. Designed to enhance system monitoring and control in Server Compute, Communications, Industrial, and Automotive markets, MachXO5-NX FPGAs offer class-leading power efficiency and reliability.

Lattice MachXO5-NX FPGAs deliver: MachXO5-NX FPGAs combine a 25k logic cell capacity FPGA fabric with 1.9 Mb of embedded memory reducing the design footprint by minimizing the need for external memory. The devices also offer up to 9.2 Mb of dedicated user flash memory to store mission-critical data and parameters; Integrated flash memory enables a single chip solution with the instant-on operation and reliable in-field updates supporting multiple configuration images; MachXO5-NX FPGAs offer greater compute and control capabilities with added DSP and ADC blocks; MachXO5-NX FPGAs address challenges of modern CPUs and SoCs lacking robust 3.3 V I/O signaling support required to communicate with many other devices in the system. The devices feature up to 300 general-purpose I/O (80 percent supporting 3.3 V signaling) that support early I/O configuration and provide added features such as 1.25 Gbps SGMII, default pull-down, hot socketing, and programmable slew rate for simplified board design; On-chip multi-boot with bitstream encryption (AES256) and authentication (ECC256); Run-time security capabilities not currently available in competitive FPGAs of a similar class;

Built on the Lattice Nexus platform, the devices deliver up to 70 percent lower power than competing FPGAs of a similar class offering simplified thermal management and reduced total system operating cost.

Leveraging the FD-SOI manufacturing process, the devices provide up to 100 times lower soft error rates with improved system reliability than competing FPGAs of a similar class.

MachXO5-NX FPGAs are sampling today and are supported by the latest release of Lattice Radiant 3.1.1 design software.