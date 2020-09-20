FPGAs optimized for automotive, high-security applications

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation announced new versions of its MachXO3LF FPGAs for flexible deployment of robust automotive control applications and MachXO3D FPGAs for system security that support extended temperature operating ranges for automotive and other ruggedized applications. MachXO3D FPGAs augment the popular system control capabilities of the Lattice MachXO FPGA architecture with industry-leading security features, including hardware Root-of-Trust (RoT), platform firmware resilience (PFR), and secure dual-boot support. The MachXO3D and MachXO3LF devices target control, bridging, and I/O expansion applications that must operate reliably in rugged environments, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, motor control, 5G communications infrastructure, industrial robots and automation systems, and defense systems.

Emerging trends like electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, ADAS, and infotainment are increasing OEMs’ reliance on electronic components in automotive systems. Deloitte projected that by 2030, 45 percent of the cost of a new car will come from electronic systems[1]. As more sensors and electric motors are incorporated into cars, systems become exposed to risk of malicious hacks. OEMs must be able to immediately detect vulnerabilities and combat cyberattacks, and they need electronic systems capable of reliable and secure operation in rugged environments.

According to McKinsey & Company, systems in autonomous vehicles “have to be able to withstand rugged environments that involve variations in weather, vibration, and connectivity.”[2] The MachXO3D family of FPGAs builds on the MachXO3LF family of devices by adding a hardware security engine to help protect, detect, and recover the device from unauthorized attempts to access its firmware.

MachXO3LF and MachXO3D FPGAs are supported by Lattice’s integrated design software suite, Lattice Diamond®, a complete GUI-based FPGA design and verification environment with leading-edge design and implementation tools optimized for low-power Lattice FPGAs. The latest version of Lattice Diamond, version 3.11.3, is now available.

Key features of the new MachXO3LF and MachXO3D FPGA family include:

Support for an extended operating range -40°C to +125°C (junction temperature)

Robust control – provides instant-on control hub that reliably powers the platform up and power and simplifies deployment by:

o Single 3.3V or 1.2V supply operation

o Highest I/O-to-logic ratio

o Enables deterministic I/O operation by eliminating power-up glitches with default pull-down and maintaining signal integrity with program slew rate, drive strength, and hysteresis