Free-of-charge samples speed medical equipment designs

RECOM announced that the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in an increase in the demand for their medical-grade DC/DC, and AC/DC converters. These modules range from 1 W – 550 W with 2xMOPP and have UL/IEC/EN60601 3rd Ed. Certification.

In an effort to provide access to their products as quickly as possible, they are offering free samples of our medical-grade converters to qualifying customers throughout the month of April.

If a specific sample is not available, RECOM states that the attempt to make it available as soon as possible.