Free online tool streamlines SiC FET, Schottky diode selection process

UnitedSiC has launched an upgrade to its FET-Jet CalculatorTM. This new version (v2) significantly streamlines the SiC FET and Schottky diode selection process and simplifies the analysis of all power-related results. First launched in March, this simple, registration-free online tool facilitates the designer’s selection and performance comparison process, in different power applications and 26 unique topologies. With more available topologies, FET-Jet Calculator now supports an even wider range of power applications, making UnitedSiC FETs accessible to anyone looking to work with SiC for the first time or experienced designers seeking the best SiC device to suit their design.

Allowing for engineers to identify the optimal UnitedSiC device across AC/DC, DC/DC and DC/DCiso power designs, this upgrade adds instant bar chart results presenting both losses and efficiency data. Optimal gate drive and snubber recommendations are also displayed. Finally, once the preferred SiC solution is defined, all input/output design information can be easily downloaded in pdf form.

As with the first version of the calculator, users select their application function and topology, enter their design parameter details, and the tool automatically calculates switch current, efficiency, and losses, categorized by conduction, turn-on, and turn-off contributions. All UnitedSiC FETs and Schottky diodes can be selected from sortable tables including the latest Gen 4 750V devices. The tool also warns if a selection is not suitable, allowing engineers to quickly find the ideal design solution.

The UnitedSiC FET-Jet CalculatorTM is free to use, with no registration required.