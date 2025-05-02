From breadboards to precision tools: new engineering collection launches

DigiKey has announced its exclusive, private-labeled product line, DigiKey Standard . These quality engineering products are designed to deliver dependable solutions and tools for everyday designing and building needs.

DigiKey Standard is a curated portfolio of essential products engineers have come to expect from the DigiKey brand. After launching the first DigiKey Standard product in 2022, the portfolio now consists of a range of workbench staples, from kits and soldering stations to power solutions and precision tools. The products are hand-picked to support electrical engineering and manufacturing projects of all sizes.