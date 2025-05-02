From breadboards to precision tools: new engineering collection launches

DigiKey has announced its exclusive, private-labeled product line, DigiKey Standard. These quality engineering products are designed to deliver dependable solutions and tools for everyday designing and building needs.
DigiKey Standard is a curated portfolio of essential products engineers have come to expect from the DigiKey brand. After launching the first DigiKey Standard product in 2022, the portfolio now consists of a range of workbench staples, from kits and soldering stations to power solutions and precision tools. The products are hand-picked to support electrical engineering and manufacturing projects of all sizes.
Product highlights include:
- DigiKey Standard’s solderless breadboards provide a convenient means of interconnecting electronic components in hobby, educational, or development contexts without the need for soldering or similar fixation processes.
- DigiKey Standard’s ergonomic wire stripper 6 is designed to reduce overall hand fatigue and provide fast and accurate wire stripping.
- DigiKey Standard’s PCB ruler is a layout reference tool ideal for electrical engineers, electronic technicians, and hobbyists, and includes several footprints of the most common IC, crystal, diode, and passive packages.
