From Control Boards to Comfort: How Signal Integrity Drives HVAC Innovation

Inside the sub-systems enabling smarter, more connected HVAC experiences

By TE Connectivity – Appliance & HVAC Solutions

Today’s connected HVAC systems rely on precise data exchange to drive performance, efficiency, and user comfort. From smart thermostats to predictive diagnostics and automation platforms, maintaining signal integrity across the control sub-system is critical.

Modern control systems are more compact and networked than ever before—placing higher demands on the connectors, terminals, and PCB-level interconnects that carry low-voltage signals. At Heilind, we work with TE Connectivity to offer signal-secure solutions that ensure reliable communication between critical HVAC components.

From sensors and control boards to expansion valves and actuators, maintaining clear signal paths in environments prone to EMI and temperature fluctuation is essential. TE’s compact low-power and signal connectors, including Micro MATE-N-LOK connectors and Economy Power 2.5, are engineered for high-density designs with features like EMI shielding, secure mating, and vibration resistance.

These miniaturized connectors allow for more flexible control board layouts—reducing overall enclosure size while supporting increasing signal complexity. With a compact profile and strong electrical performance, they support smarter HVAC interfaces, seamless integration into building management systems, and remote access platforms.

Reliable signal transmission also powers advanced diagnostics and analytics, enabling system optimization and preventive maintenance—delivering long-term value to contractors, OEMs, and end users alike.

Whether building new platforms or modernizing legacy equipment, engineers can trust TE’s proven signal connectivity portfolio—readily available through Heilind—to support today’s smarter HVAC designs.

For more information on TE Connectivity’s complete family of HVAC products, please visit our website. Designers who require immediate assistance can also connect with a Heilind Representative.

Learn More

Sponsored content by Heilind