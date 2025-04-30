From extreme to mainstream: how industrial connectors are evolving to meet today’s harsh demands

The industrial and embedded systems world is undergoing a rapid transformation, placing unprecedented demands on system design and component selection. These systems, which once operated under relatively stable conditions, are now expected to function reliably in harsher environments, with tighter tolerances, and with far greater data loads due to the proliferation of industrial IoT systems.

The relatively simple environments of industrial and embedded applications, coupled with the stringent cost pressures faced in these sectors, have dictated the design and functionality of connectors for these industries. Recent changes, however, have made the integrity and durability of connectors critical. While high-reliability connectors enable this functionality, these additional costs are outside most projects’ budgets.

Changes in industrial applications

To understand how these changes affect connector selection, it is essential to examine the key shifts in the operational landscape of industrial systems.

The most significant change affecting industrial systems is the limited space, which creates several crucial impacts, most notably the increased vibration exposure as modern monitoring and automation equipment operates in proximity to heavy machinery—requiring connectors to be selected primarily for their ability to maintain secure, reliable connections with strong vibration resistance in these challenging industrial environments..

And then, we can’t discuss space constraints without mentioning the demand for miniaturization, which allows for greater functionality in the same-sized housing.

Beyond space, the rise of the Industrial IoT means that the systems using industrial connector ranges need to deliver higher data transfer rates.

Last but certainly not least is the number of mating cycles that industrial and embedded equipment connectors must endure. This has increased significantly in recent years, and connectors must now be much more robust to ensure longevity and reliability.

Advanced features migrating to throughout connector ranges

Connector design has needed to adapt to meet the challenges posed by these evolutions. Techniques originally developed for high-reliability connectors designed for extreme environments are now incorporated into lower-cost industrial/embedded connector ranges. This ‘trickle-down’ of technology provides more robust and affordable connectors for industrial applications.

We can see this from companies developing leading-edge connectors for extreme environments. For example, some modern industrial connectors now integrate features such as shrouded pins, secure latching mechanisms, and SMT hold-down tabs. These were once the preserve of high-reliability connectors. Still, the cost of manufacturing these designs has decreased with each generational advance. It can now be integrated into lower-cost industrial connectors, providing a stable connection even in high-vibration environments.

A similar trend is also visible when examining durability and the number of mating cycles a connector undergoes. Advanced connector companies have been developing high-reliability connectors for many years. These connectors have several features that help them withstand exceptionally high levels of mating and unmating. This includes the contact design and resilience of materials under load.

Additional features to help prevent damage during mating, used in modern connector design and now being implemented in connectors for industrial and embedded applications, include polarization to prevent upside-down connection attempts and shrouding that withstands lateral and twisting forces during mating.

This migration of advanced features to industrial ranges means that cost pressures can be better managed while meeting the increased durability demands of industrial applications.

Miniaturization

The connector industry has consistently pushed for miniaturization, with designers needing to consider several key features to enable smaller system footprints. These include the orientation of connections (vertical versus horizontal) and optimized pin configurations such as single or double row layouts that maximize space efficiency while maintaining reliable performance.

However, while it is vital to reduce the size of each component, shrinking the overall system size is the true objective. Therefore, designers should consider using mixed layouts and hybrid connectors that combine power and signal options into a single unit. In doing so, we can reduce the total number of connectors needed, which will have a far greater overall effect on system size.

At this point, it is worth noting that the ever-advancing miniaturization of connectors presents a challenge for designers, specifically the need for enhanced manufacturing precision.

As pitch sizes reduce and connector sizes shrink, the tolerances allowed for their mating also decline. This is especially true as high-speed manufacturing increases, and with multiple connectors on a PCB, which can be affected by placement variations during soldering.

Some of this tolerance can be gained through hybrid or mixed layout connectors, which reduce the number of connectors on the board. However, recent advances have enabled floating connectors that allow far greater misalignment tolerances than were possible. For example, some modern board-to-board connectors can withstand up to ±0.5mm misalignment in both the X and Y axes. This is vital when mating PCBs via two or more connectors to absorb placement variations during soldering.

Supply chain

Bringing these factors together, these evolutions in connector design enable industrial system developers to meet the needs presented by a changing operational environment, all while working within the constraints placed on them. However, at this point, we need to highlight that the increased cost pressure puts developers of such systems at a greater risk of using counterfeit goods.

In recent years, we have seen a rise again in counterfeit and low-quality parts being sold. We have also seen so-called “distributor” websites listing products they do not and will never have. Therefore, steps must be taken to verify the relationships between component manufacturers and distribution partners, ensuring that only genuine, reliable, and robust components are used.

Summary

Industrial connectors now offer premium capabilities at budget-friendly prices, featuring improved vibration resistance (20G), enhanced durability (500 mating cycles), and miniaturization. Hybrid connectors that combine power and signal functions reduce system size while accommodating manufacturing variations, such as ±0.5mm misalignment. However, cost pressures increase the risk of counterfeit, making supply chain verification crucial.

