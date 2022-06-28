From resistors to antique radios, swapfests have it all

The monthly “Flea at MIT” swapfest is where you go to find electronics long forgotten but still working, usually.

Cambridge, Mass., June 19, 2022 — On an unusually cool June day, engineers, students, and hobbyists gathered in a parking garage on the MIT campus for the monthly “Swapfest: The Flea at MIT,” which is back after a two-year hiatus from COVID-19. This day, I found the usual array of electronics, tools, books, and even a pair of boots. While some products such as laptops, cables, test equipment, and vacuum tubes appear every month, in many cases, you never know what you’ll find. Often, you’ll find things that you can’t identify. To guide you through, we’ve sorted a sampling of the findings by category, alphabetically, one per page. Click on any image to enlarge.

Page 1 (this page): Audio equipment from reel-to-reel tape recorders to racks of equalizers.

Page 2: Components from connectors to vacuum tubes

Page 3: Computers and networking gear

Page 4: Radios, some older than your grandparents

Page 5: Test equipment, including something brand new by swapfest standards

Page 6: Hand tools and unidentified objects

Page 7: What I bought





