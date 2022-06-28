Electrical Engineering News and Products

From resistors to antique radios, swapfests have it all

swap fest rackThe monthly “Flea at MIT” swapfest is where you go to find electronics long forgotten but still working, usually.

Cambridge, Mass., June 19, 2022 — On an unusually cool June day, engineers, students, and hobbyists gathered in a parking garage on the MIT campus for the monthly “Swapfest: The Flea at MIT,” which is back after a two-year hiatus from COVID-19. This day, I found the usual array of electronics, tools, books, and even a pair of boots. While some products such as laptops, cables, test equipment, and vacuum tubes appear every month, in many cases, you never know what you’ll find. Often, you’ll find things that you can’t identify. To guide you through, we’ve sorted a sampling of the findings by category, alphabetically, one per page. Click on any image to enlarge.

accordion amplifier
Cordovox amplifier for accordions
cassette deck
Denon and Kikusui cassette decks. What’s a cassette, anyway?



Nikko TRM750
Nikko TRM750 stereo amplifier. My first stereo receiver was a Nikko.
stereo amp
A Shell Manhasset 2020P stereo amplifier. I’d not ever heard of this company before seeing this unit.



reel-to-reel tape
A reel-to-reel tape recorder, one of several for sale. If you don’t know what a cassette recorder is then you certainly don’t know from reel-to-reel. Can you still buy blank tape for this machine?
equalizer rack
This rack contains surge suppressors and equalizers

