Front-end module supports Thread and Matter IoT protocols

pSemi Corporation announced the introduction of the world’s smallest integrated PA-LNA-SW Internet of Things (IoT) FEM: the PE562212. Designed in support of Thread and Matter connectivity protocols, industry frameworks that focus on simplifying connected experiences, the PE562212 is an ultra-compact multi-protocol 2.4-GHz FEM with industry-leading noise figure that enables extended wireless range.

With a 14-lead 1.8 × 1.8 × 0.63 mm LGA package (MSL3), the PE562212 is an IoT FEM specifically designed for space-constrained applications, delivering superior flexibility and value to IoT device makers. The PE562212 enables connectivity across Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth BDR/EDR, Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), and low-to-medium throughput Wi-Fi (MCS7) and 2.4 GHz proprietary applications. It can be used to connect everything from smart speakers, smart lighting, smart thermostats, and in-home appliances to IoT hubs, range extenders, wireless audio, wearables, sensors, asset tracking applications, industrial devices, and more to ensure link robustness.

The new IoT FEM is designed with both efficiency and linearity in mind as it enables higher data rate applications such as Wi-Fi, striking the delicate balance of adequate linear power with power efficiency. Powered by pSemi’s proprietary UltraCMOS technology, the PE562212 leverages high-performance capabilities and integration for PCB-limited IoT applications with up to +21-dBm output power and digital Tx gain control of 1-dB steps with a 15-dB range. It also delivers industry-leading receive (Rx) capability (1.6 dB NF, typical) and low-loss bypass path (-0.6 dB, typical) with a GPIO control interface.

The PE562212’s ultra-compact design provides PCB space savings and easier board routing with 50-ohm I/O interfaces requiring no external matching. The FEM also offers excellent ESD and ruggedness for all intended applications and environmental conditions inherent to the IoT space. The PE562212 is designed for ease of use and maximum flexibility.

Production samples and EVKs for PE562212 are available now, directly through pSemi.