Front end modules and drivers address power needs of 5G basestations

NXP Semiconductors has announced its new higher power BTS7202 RX Front End Modules (FEM) and BTS6403/6305pre-drivers for 5G massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) going up to 20 W per channel. Developed and implemented in NXP’s silicon germanium (SiGe) process, the devices operate with modest current consumption to reduce operational costs for mobile network operators (MNOs). They also offer improved linearity and reduced noise figures to support better 5G signal quality.

As 5G networks continue to be built across the globe, MNOs are increasingly leveraging 32T32R solutions to improve massive MIMO coverage in less dense urban and suburban areas. Utilizing 32T32R solutions requires using higher power devices that increase the power level per channel in order to achieve the total power required to ensure strong coverage of the 5G signal.

The new BTS7202 RX FEMs and BTS6403/6305 pre-drivers offer a comprehensive and easily implemented solution for 5G base stations, complementing NXP’s power amplifier solutions for 32T32R radios. The BTS7202 RX FEMs feature a switch capable of handling up to 20W of power leaking from transmitting line-ups, reducing system complexity. The BTS6305 Pre-Drivers also integrate a balun to reduce costs.