Dispensable thermal gap filler provides 2 to 7 W/m-K thermal conductivity

New 2 to 7 W/m-K dispensable thermal interface gap fillers are dispensable are dispensable thermal interface materials suitable for many types of applications, including thin bond line and gap filler applications. Both silicone and non-silicone options are available as well as one-part and two-part options.

Various types of dispensing systems range from low-cost approaches for prototyping and manual dispensing to more sophisticated automated systems. These dispensable products can be supplied in 30-cc syringes, 325-cc cartridges, and custom packaging options are also available.

More information is available on a YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xks50-UKAoE

Fujipoly America Corp., 900 Milik St, Carteret, NJ 07008, (732) 969-0100, www.fujipoly.com/