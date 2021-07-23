Form-in-place thermal gap filler contains no silicone

SARCON SPG-25B-NS from Fujipoly is an easy to dispense, low-viscosity, silicone-free compound that exhibits a thermal conductivity of 2.5 W/m°K and a thermal resistance of only 2.1°K•cm2/W. When applied between heat-generating components and a nearby heat sink or spreader, the form stable thermal material completely fills delicate gaps as small as 0.5 mm. This allows for more efficient transfer and dissipation of heat from the component and improved performance.

SPG-25B-NSA has excellent vibration absorption capabilities and requires no heat curing. It will not cause corrosion on metal surfaces, and maintains all initial properties across a wide temperature range (-40 to + 120°C). This makes SPG-25B-NS the ideal thermal solution for the development of smaller electronic devices and higher frequencies.

Customers can order this product in 30cc syringes or 325cc cartridges. Custom packaging is also available upon request.