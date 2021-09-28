Non-silicone grease provides low thermal resistance

New 5 and 6W/m-K SARCON thermally conductive greases, SARCON SG-50NS and SG-60NS, offer excellent stability over wide temperature ranges with low thermal resistance. They feature exceptionally low bleed and evaporation as well as the non-silicone advantages of no creep or migration.

Fujipoly’s SG-50NS and SG-60NS are high-performance, thermal greases designed to meet the thermal, reliability and low- price requirements of high-end chipset, graphic processors trend ever-faster clock speeds. They are used as efficient thermal “path” between a flip-chip microprocessor package and its device-cooling heat sink to fills the microscopic irregularities of the components, resulting in very low thermal resistance.

SARCON SG-50NS and SG-60NS high thermal conductivity greases are currently only available to the North American market. North American customers can request samples and information on this product from Fujipoly USA. Greases are available in pre-filled 3cc, 10cc or 30cc syringes as well as 1 lb. jar containers. Custom packaging is also available upon request. Additional silicone and non-silicone formulations with a thermal conductivity up to 4.2 W/m°K are also available to all markets.