Silicone gap filler transfers heat and absorbs electromagnetic waves

A new thermal interface material also absorbs a wide range of unwanted electromagnetic energy. The tacky, gel-like consistency of SARCON EGR30A from Fujiopoly makes it easy to handle and apply without requiring additional adhesive. When placed on top of a heat source such as an IC chip, the compliant material fills any unwanted air gaps allowing for more efficient transfer of heat to nearby components or heat sinks.

SARCON EGR30A also provides excellent absorption effectiveness across a broad frequency spectrum while exhibiting a thermal conductivity of 3.0 W/m°K (ASTM D 2326) and a thermal resistance of 1.65 K-cm2/W at 14.5 PSI. This highly versatile material is available in five sheet thicknesses (0.5, 1.0, 1.5, 2.0 and 2.5 mm) up to a maximum dimension of 300 x 200 mm. SARCON EGR30A can also be ordered in die-cut form to fit almost any application shape. Fujipoly’s new material is well-suited for environments with operating temperatures that range from -40 to +120°C and exhibits a UL94 flame retardant rating of V-0.