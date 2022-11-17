Thermal gap filler incorporates carbon fibers to boost conductivity, maintain flexibility

Sarcon CF210A is the newest Fujipoly thermal gap filler and incorporates carbon fibers along with traditional fillers found in thermal gap filler materials. The carbon fibers allow for higher thermal conductivity (21 W/m•K) while remaining compliant. Sarcon CF210A’s compliance is closer to a much lower conductivity gap filler such as Sarcon PG25A. While the thermal resistance of more traditional gap fillers tends to drop with compression, carbon-fiber reinforced materials like CF210A have a stable thermal resistance, regardless of compression.

This highly thermally conductive gap filler is offered in thicknesses from 1.50 to 2.5 mm in 0.5-mm increments and is available in sheets 130×130 mm (suggested usable is 120×120 mm).