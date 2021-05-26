Thermal interface materials sport low compression force at high compression rates

SARCON PG45A from Fujipoly is one of the industry’s newest high-performance thermal interface materials that exhibits a very low compression force even at high compression rates. This makes the putty-like TIM a great choice for applications that have delicate or wide-variation component heights and require material compression up to 90%. This low modulus thermal gap filler also helps reduce stress on the PCB during assembly.

Available in thicknesses from 1.5 to 2.5 mm, SARCON PG45A helps improve cooling performance

by completely filling unwanted air gaps that exist between heat generating components and a nearby heatsink. Once installed, the material exhibits a thermal resistance as low as 0.02°C•in2/W at 43.5 PSI with a thermal conductivity of 4.5 W/m°K.

PG45A is available in precut dimensions up to 300×200 mm or can be die-cut to fit almost any application shape. SARCON PG45A is well-suited for environments with operating temperatures ranging from -40 to +150°C.