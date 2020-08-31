Tube-shaped thermal interface material for hot transistors

Fujipoly tube-shaped thermal interface covers provide an easy way to improve transistor cooling while streamlining your manufacturing process. Sarcon tubes and sleeves are available in several standard sizes to fit many common transistor types and can be custom ordered to your exact specifications. Installation takes seconds by sliding the tube over the heat-generating component. Once fitted, unwanted heat is dissipated to the surrounding environment or nearby heatsinks.

Depending on your application’s power and cooling requirements, Fujipoly tube-shaped covers are offered in several Sarcon formulations with thicknesses ranging from 0.30 mm to 0.85 mm. Thermal conductivity ranges from 1.2 to 2.2 W/m•K. Each tube-shaped cover provides additional benefits including electrical insulation and vibration/impact protection.

