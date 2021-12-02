Fully integrated current sensor excels at wide bandgap power applications

ACEINNA announced the high current ±65 Amp MCx1101 current sensor, the industry’s most accurate and highest bandwidth current sensor. Designed for WBG (wideband gap) applications, and available in 3.3- and 5-Volt versions, this highly accurate, wide bandwidth AMR-based (Anisotropic Magnetoresistive) current sensor is ideal for a wide range of next-generation power systems and applications. Units are now available for sampling and volume shipments.

The MCx11-1’s fast response and high bandwidth is ideal for fast switching SiC and GaN-based power stages and enables power system designers to make use of the higher speeds and smaller components enabled by wide band-gap switches. Output step response time is just 0.3us. The MCx1101 also provides an integrated overcurrent detection flag to help implement the OCD (Over Current Detection) required in modern power systems. Over-current detection response time is a fast 0.2us.

This new current sensor delivers a unique combination of high accuracy, 1.5MHz signal bandwidth with industry benchmark phase shift vs. frequency, fast output step response, and 4.8kV isolation making them ideal for current sensing in fast current control loops and protection for high-performance power supplies, inverters, and motor control applications.

In addition to the new ±65Amp version, ACEINNA’s current sensor family includes ±50, ±20, and ±5 Amp ranges, and is offered in both fixed gain (MCA1101) and ratiometric gain (MCR1101) versions.