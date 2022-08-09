Fully-shielded, board-to-board connector capable of 40 Gbps/lane transmission

I-PEX has released the new NOVASTACK 35-HDH fully-shielded, board-to-board connector at 1.5 mm mating height and 0.35 mm pitch. This connector combines excellent mating workability with high electrical performance. The NOVASTACK 35-HDH connector can be used in a wide variety of applications, including notebook PCs, automotive cameras, VR headsets, etc.

With its 360-degree metal shielded ZenShield design, this connector significantly reduces EMI emanating from the connector, minimizing its impact on the antenna even if the connector is placed close to the antenna.

In addition, to make the connector compatible with the trend of data transmission getting faster year every year, the connector is designed with signal contacts suitable for high-speed transmission. The NOVASTACK 35-HDH connector is capable of 40 Gbps/lane transmission and supports the latest transmission standards.

The large guide area on the metal shell guides the connector into the proper mating position even in a blind mating situation. The sensory clicking feeling during mating prevents a half-mating issue and also prevents damage due to additional load after mating.