Function, arb generators and multimeters enhance test equipment lines

RIGOL Technologies is expanding its family of ultra-portable instruments with the introduction of the DG800 Pro and DG900 Pro Series Function / Arbitrary Waveform Generators, along with the DM858 Series Digital Multimeters. Like their predecessors—the DHO800 and DHO900 Series High-Resolution Oscilloscopes—these new generators and multimeters deliver impressive performance and functionality in a compact and light form factor.

The DG800 Pro and DG900 Pro Series Function/Arbitrary Waveform Generators are packed with functionality. Beyond the obvious performance of function generation and arbitrary waveform generation, these instruments include the capabilities of noise generator, pulse generator, harmonic generator, analog/digital modulator, and frequency counter. They deliver impressive performance—up to 200 MHz maximum output frequency, 1.25 GSa/s sample rate, 16-bit vertical resolution, and 3 ns rise time—in a compact chassis with a 7” color touch display.

The new DM858 Series is a light but capable benchtop 5.5-digit DMM with a 7” color touch display. It provides 11 measurement functions and offers trend chart, histogram, and bar table visual display options. It also offers competitive specifications, including 125 rdgs/s measurement speed and 500,000-point memory logging.

In addition to their functional capabilities, these new instrument series are light and compact, delivering significant space savings on the bench or the desk. Each unit is designed to comply with VESA 100×100 mounting, allowing the use of stands or movable arm mounts for more efficient use of bench space. The instruments include a Type-C interface, so the combination of their lightweight (less than four pounds) and commercially available power banks make for an easy shift from the lab to the field.

The DG800 Pro and DG900 Pro Series Function / Arbitrary Waveform Generators, along with the DM858 Series Digital Multimeters, are available, in stock, and shipping now.