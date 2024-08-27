Fuse blocks hold fuses from 50 A to 500 A

Bourns fuse blocks are available now in four styles. Two styles let you select a Class-T fuse while two others let you insert your own.

Bourns has introduced a set of four styles of fuse blocks, which mark the first fuse-block release following the company’s acquisition of Riedon in 2023.

The product types consist of the Model FB and CFB Series, which hold Class-T fuse blocks selectable from 100 A to 400 A. The fuse blocks offer two termination options including bare wire and ring/spade connections.

The other two types, the ANL fuse block Model NFB series and the NFB2 series, are available in two mounting base lengths with ring/spade connectivity with a selection of ANL fuses covering current from 50 A to 500 A.

The Model FB and CFB Class-T Series fuse blocks are made with tinned brass terminals, fiberglass reinforced polycarbonate mounting bases, clear polycarbonate safety covers, and stainless steel mounting hardware. Specifically, the compact 3.4-in. NFB Series fuse block features a base constructed of heavy duty phenolic where the Model NFB2 Series is 6.5 in. long with a fiberglass-filled polycarbonate base. Furthermore, both the Model NFB and NFB2 Series ANL fuse blocks have a clear polycarbonate safety cover and stainless-steel connection and mounting hardware that provides additional product durability and operational life.

These products are RoHS compliant.