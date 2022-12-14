Fuse protects Li-Ion batteries from overcurrent and overcharging

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the extension of its ITV9550 surface-mountable Li-ion battery protector series. These fuses safeguard battery packs against overcurrent and overcharging (overvoltage) conditions.

The latest ITV9550 addition provides a 60 amp, three-terminal fuse in a 9.5 x 5.0 mm footprint. The innovative design incorporates an embedded fuse and heater elements that provide fast response and reliable performance to interrupt the battery pack’s charging or discharging circuit before an overcharge or overheating condition occurs.

The ITV9550 Battery Protector is ideal for use in a wide range of consumer electronics, including Power tools; Robotic appliances; E-bikes and e-scooters; Emergency radios, and; Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS);

The ITV9550 offers these key benefits: Prevents battery pack damage caused by overcurrent and overcharging via fast response time and low internal resistance; Simplifies automated printed circuit board (PCB) assembly with surface-mount design; UL and TUV certifications help secure approvals with industry compliance requirements; The environmentally friendly component is halogen-free and RoHS-compliant;

When an overcurrent condition occurs, the embedded three-terminal fuse cuts off the circuit. The heater element, embedded directly under the fuse element, generates enough heat to blow the fuse once overcharging is detected by IC or FET.



The ITV9550 is available in tape and reel format in quantities of 5,000. Place ample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.