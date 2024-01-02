Fuse range protects systems from high current

Transtector has released a new line of AC/DC power fuses.

Electrical overcurrents can wreak havoc on a building’s power system, damaging wiring and other infrastructure and even endangering personnel. Electrical faults present fire and explosion hazards. An essential safety measure is to have dependable power fuses that respond instantly when faults occur. Transtector’s diverse new AC/DC power fuses come in various form factors and mounting configurations and cover a wide range of service levels.

The new replaceable AC/DC power fuses provide overcurrent protection in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and residential applications. These include electric vehicle charging, solar/photovoltaic power, power conversion, energy storage, commercial and residential power distribution, high-current DC power systems, and more.

Transtector’s new AC/DC power fuses are offered in a wide range of service levels, from 10 amps all the way up to 630 amps. They come in several popular form factors: DIN-bolt mounts, flat-bolt mounts, or cartridge-type mounts. When electrical faults occur, these fuses feature a high-speed, instant response to protect wiring, infrastructure, and, most importantly, personnel.

These AC/DC power fuses are easy to replace and extremely cost-effective. All models deliver 24/7 protection. Most of them provide significantly more current-limiting than a circuit breaker is capable of during an electrical fault event, resulting in optimum safety for the affected facility and personnel.

Transtector’s new AC/DC power fuses are in stock and available for same-day shipment.