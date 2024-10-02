Fuse series in 150A an d200 A ratings designed to address space constraints in PCB layout

Littelfuse, Inc. has introduced the 871 Series Ultra-High Amperage SMD Fuse, complementing the existing 881 Series. The new 871 Series offers 150A and 200A fuse ratings, expanding upon the 881 Series’ 125A maximum rating. This surface-mounted solution aims to eliminate the need for parallel fusing configurations in electronic designs. The 871 Series features a small-sized SMD fuse with ratings of 150A and 200A, previously available only in larger through-hole fuses. Daniel Wang, Senior Director of Product Management, states that the 871 Series Fuse can help design teams simplify their processing and bill of materials by reducing multiple fuse components to a single fuse.