Fuse series in 150A an d200 A ratings designed to address space constraints in PCB layout

Littelfuse, Inc. has introduced the 871 Series Ultra-High Amperage SMD Fuse, complementing the existing 881 Series. The new 871 Series offers 150A and 200A fuse ratings, expanding upon the 881 Series’ 125A maximum rating. This surface-mounted solution aims to eliminate the need for parallel fusing configurations in electronic designs. The 871 Series features a small-sized SMD fuse with ratings of 150A and 200A, previously available only in larger through-hole fuses. Daniel Wang, Senior Director of Product Management, states that the 871 Series Fuse can help design teams simplify their processing and bill of materials by reducing multiple fuse components to a single fuse.

The 871 Series Fuse is designed for high-power applications in markets such as data centers, network infrastructure, and servers/racks. It aims to provide protection for critical infrastructure, performance in demanding environments, and enhanced power management in server and rack systems. The fuse’s specifications include high amperage ratings of 150A and 200A, a space-saving design compared to larger through-hole legacy fuses, and the potential to simplify the design by eliminating parallel fusing needs.

By offering high amperage ratings in a compact form factor, the 871 Series Fuse is intended to meet power requirements while potentially reducing the number of components needed and the overall size of end products. The 871 Series High-Current SMD Fuse is available in tape and reel format in quantities of 500, with samples available through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.