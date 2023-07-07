Fuses qualified to AEC-Q-200 Rev E

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the release of its AEC-Q200 Rev E Qualified Fuses, specifically designed for the demanding circuit protection needs of compact automotive electronics and electric vehicle (EV) applications. The new product portfolio includes a range of thin film fuses, Nano2 fuses, PICO fuses, and cartridge fuses, all certified to meet the AEC-Q200 Rev E qualifications for fuses to ensure the long-term reliability of components used in harsh automotive environments.

The AEC-Q200 Rev E qualified fuses are ideal for use in a wide range of automotive electronics designs, including On-Board Chargers (OBCs), Power Distribution Units (PDUs), Battery Management Systems (BMS), High voltage DC/DC converters, Ignition Systems, Sensing line protection, Infotainment, and Navigation, ADAS, Radar, and E-Call.

The AEC-Q200 Rev E Qualified Fuses provide a wide range of performance reliability and high I²t values to ensure high inrush current withstand capability, offering a wide array of component options and design flexibility in providing circuit protection against abnormal overload and surge conditions.



The AEC-Q200 Rev E Qualified Fuses are available in the following series: Cartridge; PICO; Thin Film and Nano2 (surface mountable);

Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.