Future Engineering Leaders program calls for inspiring role models

Nominees are sought for a new recognition program that celebrates the accomplishments and abilities of up-and-coming engineers.

Engineering.com has launched Future Engineering Leaders, a recognition program designed to celebrate the achievements and contributions of engineers still in the early stages of their careers. The program seeks nominations from across the engineering community until August 15, 2024.

The inaugural slate of Future Engineering Leaders will be announced in November and profiled by Engineering.com. They will also receive publicity through the publication’s social media channels.

Why enter Future Engineering Leaders?

“The Future Engineering Leaders program provides a high-profile platform for up-and-coming engineers to receive recognition for their achievements and enrich their profession,” says Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director of WTWH Media, which owns Engineering.com. “Obviously, being named a Future Engineering Leader can translate into wonderful opportunities for connection and professional development. But simply by sharing their stories with a wide audience, these winners also can inspire the engineers of today and tomorrow.”

Anyone can nominate someone (including themselves) by submitting this short nomination form. Nominees will be invited to complete an application questionnaire. They may also support their candidacy with letters of recommendation, published work, or other documents.

The nomination deadline is August 15.

Evaluation and eligibility criteria

Applicants will be evaluated against the following key criteria:

Innovation and creativity of their engineering work

Commercial or community impact of their engineering work

Leadership capabilities or potential

Support for their engineering peers or the profession

Resilience or the ability to overcome personal or professional challenges

The Future Engineering Leaders program is open to degreed engineers who live in the U.S. or Canada and are employed in an engineering-related role when they submit their applications. Entrants must be at least 18 years old. Rather than enforcing an upper age limit, the program requires candidates to be in the early part of their career, as judged on a case-by-case basis. This allows submissions from people who delayed joining the engineering workforce after graduation or took the bold step of earning their engineering degree later in life.

Future Engineering Leaders exemplifies Engineering.com’s increasing coverage of engineering careers and education, including its inaugural Salary Survey, Job Satisfaction Survey, and Best Engineering Workplaces program, which is accepting nominations through August 31. Engineering.com is also producing the annual Engineering Diversity & Inclusion survey and editorial package in partnership with Design World.

Anyone with questions about Future Engineering Leaders or other Engineering.com editorial programs is encouraged to email the editors.