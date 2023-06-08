FXP fuseholder fulfills upcoming IEC standard

SCHURTER is proud to announce its new FXP fuse holder with increased power ratings. The closed fuse holder provides a solution to a longstanding industry challenge that involves power dissipation limitations for fuse holders used at higher operating currents and temperatures.

SCHURTER’s new FXP sets a benchmark in performance and versatility as the market’s first fuse holder for 6.3×32 fuses to comply with the upcoming extension of the IEC standard 60127-6. Taking the lead in addressing critical needs for fuse holders with greater thermal performance, SCHURTER initiated the extension to IEC 60127-6, which increases the rated current from a maximum 16 A to 25 A. Accordingly, the innovative FXP high-performance shock-safe fuse holder carries the 25 A rating at 500 VAC. It also doubles the power acceptance rating from 4 to 8 watts at Ta +23˚C.

VDE approved at 25 A at 500 VAC and cURus approved for maximum 45 A at 600 VAC/VDC, the robust FXP is exceptionally compact, which allows for easier integration into space-constrained applications. In addition to high thermal performance, the FXP also meets stringent vibration and shock tests, making it ideal for heavier duty applications. It is IP40 rated, and salt mist tested.

Designed for streamlined assembly, the FXP provides a unique snap-in system for quick installation. The FXP features solder terminals, ensuring secure and reliable electrical connections. Shock-safe and accessible by tool only, the FXP fuse drawer prioritizes safety against accidental tampering. The fuse drawer is retained to the fuse holder to prevent accidental loss.