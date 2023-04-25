Gain blocks target 4G/5G

Guerrilla RF, Inc. announces the production release of the GRF2010 and GRF2011, two high linearity gain blocks targeting infrastructure applications such as 5G/4G base stations, automotive telematics, and cellular repeaters/DAS. These new cores extend the gain coverage for GRF’s existing portfolio of general-purpose RF/microwave gain blocks. When used in conjunction with the popular GRF2013, customers can now choose from a family of devices offering nominal gain levels of 10dB, 15dB, and 18 dB. In addition, the entire set of components is drop-in compatible with the GRF2040, GRF2042, and GRF2043 — Guerrilla RF’s corresponding collection of gain blocks with bypass.

The entire series of gain blocks provide exceptionally flat gain and flexible biasing options — essential features allowing for high levels of re-use within a single design and across multiple platforms. When using a nominal 5V bias and single match covering 400 to 4000MHz, the GRF2010 draws 90mA of current while delivering 10. dB of Gain, 36dBm of OIP3 linearity, a compression level of 20dBm, and a Noise Figure of 3.1dB. The GRF2011, with a single match tune of 700 to 3800MHz, increases the gain offering to 15.2dB, with 40dBm of OIP3 linearity, 22.7dBm of OP1dB compression, and an even lower noise figure of only 2dB. Both devices can be tuned to operate over lower frequencies reaching down to 50MHz.

Samples and evaluation boards are available for the GRF2010 and GRF2011. Prices start at $0.85 for each (10,000-up, EXW USA).