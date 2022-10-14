Electrical Engineering News and Products

Gallery: Power electronics on display at the IEEE ECCE energy conversion congress

The IEEE’s ECCE 2022 event took place in Detroit recently and featured 856 peer-reviewed technical papers, 17 special sessions, and an IEEE ECCE show floorexhibit expo. We toured the exhibits which were heavily oriented toward automotive power electronics. Here are some of the impressions we came away with as we walked the aisles.

Automakers move toward IPM motors

Both Ford and GM had ECCE booths highlighting EV technology. ECCE attendees were able to get a good look at the all-electric GMC Hummer and the Ford F-150 Lightning. More important, both automakers showed cut-downs of a couple electric motors used in both vehicles. Both were synchronous interior permanent magnet (IPM) motors, interesting because PM motors were primarily surface-magnet devices until the EV wave got rolling.

IPM configuration

Top, typical configuration of magnets in an IPM motor. Below, example IPM flux distribution.

 

IPM motors
Left, a cutaway of one of the 250 kW IPM motors on the Hummer with the location of the magnets called out. Right, rotor sections from one of the Ford F-150 Lightning 210 kW IPM motors.

 

GMC Hummer EV
The GMC Hummer on display at ECCE. You can park one of these in your driveway if you are willing to pay somewhere between $80,000 and $100,000.

As a quick review, IPM motors have the permanent magnets imbedded into the rotor itself. The location of the permanent magnets make IPM motors mechanically sound and suitable for operating at high speeds. These motors also are defined by their relative high magnetic saliency ratio. Magnetic saliency describes the relationship between the rotor’s main flux inductance and the main torque-producing inductance. High magnetic saliency gives IPM motors the ability to generate torque by taking advantage of both the magnetic and reluctance torque components of the motor. The power-versus-speed curve for ordinary surface PM motors is roughly hyperbolic, rising to a region of quasi-constant power over a narrow speed range, then falling off. IPM motors, in contrast, provide a much broader region of more or less consistent torque. Thanks to a technique called field weakening, designers can apply current to modify performance. Field weakening essentially involves tuning the magnetic field of the stator to partially oppose the effect of the permanent magnets.

 

A look at automaker power electronics

Both Ford and GMC showed some of the power electronic modules found in their production Hummer and F-150 Lightning vehicles. Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about all of the automaker electronics was that they were all entirely silicon technology–no wide-bandgap transistors to be found. However, the Ford and GMC personnel we spoke to did say the automakers are studying the use of SiC and GaN devices.

Hummer inverter
A cutaway view of the inverter in the GMC Hummer used for powering ac devices that users plug in.

 

apu/charger module
Top, a view of the Hummer APU module that reduces main battery voltage to 12 V for powering 12-V car electronics. Below, the backside of the same module hosts the charger that converts 120 Vac to 400 Vdc for charging the main Hummer battery. All semiconducotors are silicon.

 

F-150 lightning electronics
Left, the 10.5-kW battery charger from the Ford F-150 Lightning. Right, the 7.2-kW dc/ac inverter from the pickup. All semiconductors on these boards are silicon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

How to plug a TV set into a Ford F-150 Lightning

F-150 ac outlets
Ford engineer Dr. Mohamed Elshaer gave us a quick overview of the ac inverter that lets the F-150 Lightning power ac implements from the power outlets visible here in the pickup bed. No worries about plugging things in while you stand in a puddle; the power module has a GFCI built in. There’s also ac outlets in the space under the hood where the ICE used to go. Have to say it’s strange to pop the hood on a big pickup and see nothing but space for luggage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maybe the only production SiC component at ECCE

SiC varistor
Though none of the power electronics on vehicles we saw at ECCE contained anything but silicon semiconductors, we did see one wide-bandgap production device on the exhibition floor. This is a SiC varistor from HVR International GmbH designed to protect motors and transformers during phase and earth faults, handling 50 A max and protecting devices to 3 kV.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is this the look of future EV truck axles?

Magna etelligent drive
Seen here is the backend of a GMC Sierra pickup to which Magna has added an Etelligent Force powertrain. This is basically a complete electric drivetrain with the motor, gearbox, and inverter all sitting in the beam axles. The idea is to retrofit ICE pickups with this thing once it becomes available in 2025. Then, Magna says, truck owners will be able to install the powertrain in their own 3/4-ton and one-ton trucks. There is also an electric drivetrain for the front axle that isn’t shown here. Together, you should get 250 kW from the rear eBeam and 180 kW from the front, dubbed the eDrive. Range is expected to be 350+ miles.

Interesting student papers we saw

UT transformer
The main focus of ECCE is on research presentations, and there were a number of noteworthy papers discussed there. Magnetic characterization was a widely covered area, as was converter topologies optimized for specific application areas. One development was this 3D-printed bobbin with heatsink fins for a 100 kW medium-frequency transformer. As described by its creators from the University of Texas Semiconductor Power Electronics Center, the transformer hits a 10.6 kW/L power density and 99.74% efficiency at 100 kW while staying cool, thanks to the 3D-printed heat sinking. Developers say they put a lot of work into optimizing the size and density of the heat sink fins.

