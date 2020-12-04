Galvanically isolated gate drivers for IGBTs, SiC and Si MOSFETs

Infineon Technologies AG has launched the EiceDRIVER X3 Enhanced analog (1ED34xx) and digital (1ED38xx) gate driver ICs. These devices provide a typical output current of 3, 6, and 9 A, precise short-circuit detection, a Miller clamp, and soft turn-off. In addition, 1ED34xx offers an adjustable desaturation filter time and soft turn-off current with external resistors. These features combine to accelerate design cycles due to a lower external component count. 1ED38xx provides I 2C configurability for multiple parameters. This increases design flexibility, reduces hardware complexity, and shortens evaluation time. These gate drivers are suitable for industrial drives, solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, EV chargers, and other industrial applications.

The EiceDRIVER X3 Enhanced 1ED34xx and 1ED38xx families are designed for IGBTs as well as for SiC and Si MOSFETs in discrete and module packages. The output current of up to 9 A eliminates the need for external booster components. Exceptional CMTI robustness of more than 200 kV/µs avoids faulty switching patterns. Both gate-driver families feature a 40 V absolute maximum output supply voltage and a tight propagation delay matching of 30 ns (max.), resulting in shorter lead time. The I 2C configurability options for the 1ED38xx include short-circuit detection, soft turn-off, under-voltage lockout (UVLO), a Miller clamp, and overtemperature shutdown. This gate driver family also offers a two-level turn-off through software settings (TLTOff).

The 1ED34xx and 1ED38xx gate drivers come in a small DSO-16 fine pitch package with 8 mm creepage. Both are UL 1577-certified for 5.7 kV RMS which, combined with precise thresholds and timings, ensures superior application safety. They are built to withstand the rugged environments of industrial applications.

The EiceDRIVER Enhanced 1ED34xx and 1ED38xx can be ordered now, as can the EVAL-1ED3491MX12M evaluation board.