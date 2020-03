GaN 100-kW inverter reference design can handle 900-V power bus

VisIC Technologies Ltd. announced a breakthrough using GaN for 800V power-bus motor inverter that can be used for a cost-effective EV Motor Drive. University of Texas at Austin and VisIC Technologies cooperated on the 100kW inverter reference design that can be used as a base for Inverter designs for EV, Industrial, PV, and other applications.

WBG power technology is fast becoming the technology of choice to replace Silicon power technology in EV Motor Drive to achieve better efficiency. It is commonly viewed that GaN technology will be used primarily in the 400V power-bus due to its lower cost compared to other WBG technologies, and SiC is commonly used in the high voltage 800V power-bus for higher power applications. The new 100kW inverter reference design from VisIC proves that GaN technology can also be used in the 800V power-bus applications, producing the most cost-effective solution for both 400V and 800V EV power-bus.

Based on VisIC’s unique D3GaN technology, this 100kW inverter reference design can be adapted to work both under 800V and 900V power-bus. The VisIC GaN devices have highly thermal efficient SMD packaging, high threshold voltage, fast switching and easy paralleling for most cost effective, highly efficient, and reliable inverter solution for EV.

The estimated peak efficiency can reach 99.3% with 40kHz switching frequency, due to the low switching losses of D3GaN devices. The total dimension is 26.9×21.4×3.5cm3 with liquid cooling heatsink. The power density is 50kW/Liter including the liquid cooling. The total weight is about 2.5kg.