GaN devices now available in PQFN 5×6 and 8×8 packages

Transphorm, Inc. announced the availability of six (6) surface mount devices (SMDs) available in Industry Standard PQFN 5×6 and 8×8 packages. These SMDs deliver the reliability and performance advantages offered by Transphorm’s patented SuperGaN® d-mode two-switch normally-off platform in the package configurations typically used by competitive e-mode GaN devices. As a result, these six devices can easily serve as a first design source or as pin-to-pin drop-in replacements and/or secondary sources for e-mode GaN solutions.

For power systems that require additional thermal performance from the SuperGaN platform, Transphorm also offers SMDs in optimized Performance packages. All Transphorm devices offer easy designability and drivability regardless of packaging given the d-mode configuration’s use of a low-voltage Silicon MOSFET paired with the GaN HEMT. This platform configuration also allows for the use of standard, off-the-shelf controllers and/or drivers adding to the Transphorm portfolio’s superior drivability and designability.

Replacing e-mode devices with SuperGaN d-mode FETs has proven to deliver higher performance and lower operating temperature through lower conduction losses, resulting in longer lifetime reliability. This is due to the fundamental intrinsic superiority of the d-mode GaN normally-off device vs. the e-mode GaN normally-off device. One example of such validation can be found in a recent head-to-head comparison wherein 50 mΩ e-mode was replaced by 72 mΩ SuperGaN technology in a 280 W gaming laptop charger: https://bit.ly/diraztbISP.

In the charger analysis, the SuperGaN FETs operated at the controller’s output voltage range (whereas e-mode had to level shift) with cooler temperatures. The SuperGaN temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) is approximately 25 percent lower than that of e-mode, contributing to the lower conduction losses. Additionally, the peripheral component count was reduced by 20%, suggesting a lower BOM cost.

Key features shared across devices include:

JEDEC qualified

Dynamic RDS(on)eff production tested

Market-leading robustness with wide gate safety margins and transient over-voltage capabilities

Very low QRR

Reduced crossover loss

The 72 mΩ FET is optimally designed for use in datacom, broad industrial, PV inverter, servo motor, computing systems, and general consumer applications.

The 150, 240, and 480 mΩ FETs are optimally designed for use in power adapter, low-power SMPS, lighting, and low-power consumer applications.

All Industry Standard devices are currently sampling and can be requested here: https://www.transphormusa.com/en/products/#sampling.