GaN E-HEMT half-bridge designs boost power by 30%

GaN Systems announced the launch of its next-generation Insulated Metal Substrate (IMS3) platform for use with its GaN E-HEMTs in high power, high efficiency automotive, data center, and industrial applications.

The IMS3 platform features significantly improved heat transfer, which results in lower thermal temperatures and higher power density, making it an ideal reference for implementing smaller and lower cost systems at the same power level or alternatively increasing output power by 30% in the same size.

The platform consists of the IMS3 motherboard and a half-bridge power board, which is available in two power levels up to 3 kW (GS-EVB-IMS3-66508B-RN) and up to 6 kW (GS-EVB-HB-66516T-RN). The half-bridges are applied on a high thermal conductivity, ultra-low thermal resistance IMS circuit board to achieve improved heat transfer. By applying high thermal conductivity, the IMS3 shows a 29% R th_Case-to-heatsink thermal improvement. The boards can be used with the new GS-EVB-HBDB-IMS optimized Half-Bridge isolated driver board and are also compatible with the GSP665HPMB-EVBIMS2 High Power Full-Bridge driver board.

The GS-EVB-IMS3-66508B-RN, GS-EVB-HB-66516T-RN, and GS-EVB-HBDB-IMS are available for purchase through GaN Systems distributors.