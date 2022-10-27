GaN FET boards target class D audio apps

GaN Systems extended its lead in Class D GaN-powered Audio with the release of two complete Class-D high-performance GaN FET amplifier boards and two complete audio boost converter solutions for marine, auto, and battery-powered vehicles. GaN Systems now provides a comprehensive solution set comprised of turnkey amplifier designs, power supplies, and boost converters—allowing audio systems designers across auto, home, and professional markets to mix and match designs to maximize performance for their specific applications.

The new designs are optimized for sound quality, efficiency (no heatsinks), size, and cost—while enabling audio design engineers to create premium audio products more quickly at affordable prices while reducing time to market. GaN Systems’ power transistors are critical components of next-generation audio products and address essential needs in the Class D audio market—expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2024, according to analyst figures. Contributing to the growth is rising demand for consumer electronics and smart home devices, more excellent traction in in-vehicle infotainment systems in automobiles and a rise in demand for energy-efficient technologies in portable and compact devices.

210W and 300W Audio Boost Converters: The two new high-voltage boost converter reference resigns include a 210-watt continuous/300-watt peak power source and a 300-watt continuous/500-watt peak power source for manufacturers of stand-alone mono, stereo, and multi-channel automotive and marine amplifiers. The complete audio boost converter solutions include wide-range DC supply voltage input from 9VDC to 16VDC operation, 32V output, and are load dump compatible with differential-primary-drive transformer topology.

The OL200DS and CL200M are self-contained 200-watt-per-channel Class-D amplifier modules designed for manufacturers of powered loudspeakers and stand-alone stereo and multi-channel amplifiers. The GaN Systems OL200DS is designed as two independent half-bridge outputs for both stereo and single-channel applications. The GaN open loop approach provides an ideal switching form for Class D amplifiers with fewer downsides than silicon. The high switching signal performance delivers a dual feedback loop that performs better than a single loop / closed filter. Details of the OL200DS include:

200 watts/channel, 8 ohms, BTL x 2

50 watts/channel, 8 ohms, x 4 Half-Bridge

< 0.1% THD+N, 200W, > 114dB SNR

Quad half-bridge or dual bridge-tied-load (BTL) Topology for Ground-Referenced Output

With the new GaN Systems CL200M, a heat sink is not required under normal conditions. Thermal protection is provided for worst-case thermal environments, and 96% efficiency reduces heat and system size. Details of the CL200M include: