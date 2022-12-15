GaN FETs feature low on resistance with 150/200-V ratings

EPC introduces the 150 V, 3 mΩ EPC2305 and the 200 V, 5 mΩ EPC2304 GaN FETs in a thermally enhanced QFN package with an exposed top and tiny 3 mm x 5 mm footprint.

These devices are the lowest on-resistance (R DS(on) ) FETs in the market at 150 V and 200 V in a size that is fifteen times smaller than alternative Si MOSFETs. In addition to offering devices with half the on-resistance and fifteen times smaller, Q G , Q GD , and Q OSS are more than three times smaller than Si MOSFETs and the reverse recovery charge (Q RR ), is zero. These characteristics result in switching losses that are six times smaller in both hard switching and soft switching applications. The driver losses are three times less than silicon solutions and ringing and overshoot are both significantly reduced.

For sinusoidal BLDC motor drives, these devices enable < 20 ns deadtime and higher frequency to reduce noise, minimize size to allow for integration with the motor, reduce the input filter and eliminate the electrolytic capacitors, and increase motor + driver efficiency by more than 8% by eliminating vibrations and distortions. This makes them ideal for forklifts, escooter, eMobility, robots, and power tool motor drives.

For DC-DC conversion operating from 80 V – 20 V, the EPC2304 and EPC2305 enable higher switching frequency and up to five times higher density, and higher efficiency to simplify cooling.

These devices also provide higher efficiency, reduced size and weight, and robust reliability that are required for solar optimizers and microinverters.

The new devices are footprint compatible with the previously released 100 V, 1.8 mΩ EPC2302, the 100 V, 3.8 mΩ EPC2306, and the 150V 4.9 mΩ EPC2308 for maximum design flexibility.

The EPC90140 development board is a half bridge featuring the EPC2304 GaN FET and the EPC90143 development board is a half bridge featuring the EPC2305 GaN FET. The purpose of these boards is to simplify the evaluation process and speed time to market. The 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) boards are designed for optimal switching performance and contain all critical components for easy evaluation.

The EPC2304 is priced at $5.25 each in 1 Ku volume and the EPC2305 is priced at $4.95 each in 1 Ku volume.

The EPC90140 and EPC90143 development boards are priced at $200.00 each.

All devices and boards are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc