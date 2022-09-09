GaN FETs optimized for 48-V dc/dc power conversion

EPC expands the selection of off-the-shelf GaN FETs in thermally enhanced QFN packages with the introduction of the 100 V EPC2306 designed for 48 V DC-DC conversion used in high-density computing applications, in 48 V BLDC motor drives for e-mobility and robotics, and in solar optimizers and microinverters, and Class D Audio.

The EPC2306 GaN FET offers a super small RDS(on), of just 3.8 mOhm, together with very small QG, QGD, and QOSS parameters for low conduction and switching losses. The device features a thermally enhanced QFN package with an exposed top and footprint of just 3 mm x 5 mm, offering an extremely small solution size for the highest power density applications.

The EPC2306 is footprint compatible with the previously released 100 V, 1.8 mOhm EPC2302. The two footprint compatible devices allow designers to trade off RDS(on) vs. price to optimize solutions for efficiency or cost by dropping in a different part number in the same PCB footprint.

The EPC90145 development board is a 100 V maximum device voltage, 45 A maximum output current, and half-bridge featuring EPC2306 GaN FET. The purpose of this board is to simplify the evaluation process to speed time to market. This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation.

The EPC2306 is priced at $3.08 each in 1 Ku volume. The EPC90145 development board is priced at $200.00 each.