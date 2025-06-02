GaN HEMT transistors target space applications with hermetically sealed packaging

Infineon Technologies AG announced the first of a new family of radiation-hardened Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors, fabricated at Infineon’s own foundry, based on its proven CoolGan technology. Designed to operate in harsh space environments, the company’s new product is the first in-house manufactured GaN transistor to earn the highest quality certification of reliability assigned by the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to the Joint Army-Navy Space (JANS) Specification MIL-PRF-19500/794.

The new radiation-hardened GaN High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) devices are engineered for mission-critical applications required in on-orbit space vehicles, manned space exploration, and deep space probes. Combining the robust performance of GaN HEMTs with Infineon’s 50+ years of experience in high reliability applications, the new power transistors deliver best-in-class efficiency, thermal management, and power density for smaller, lighter, and more reliable space designs. The devices complement Infineon’s proven legacy radiation-hardened silicon MOSFET portfolio, providing customers with access to a full catalog of power solutions for space applications.

The first three product variations in the new radiation hardened GaN transistor line are 100 V, 52 A devices featuring an industry-leading (R DS(on ) (drain source on resistance) of 4 mΩ (typical) and total gate charge (Qg) of 8.8 nC (typical). Encased in robust hermetically sealed ceramic surface mount packages, the transistors are Single Event Effect (SEE) hardened up to LET (GaN) = 70 MeV.cm2/mg (Au ion). Two devices, which are not JANS certified, are screened to a Total Ionizing Dose (TID) of 100 krad and 500 krad. The third device, screened to 500 krad TID, is qualified to the rigorous JANS Specification MIL-PRF-19500/794.

Infineon is the first company in the industry to achieve the DLA JANS certification for fully internally manufactured GaN power devices. DLA JANS certification requires rigorous levels of screening and Quality of Service Class Identifiers to ensure the performance, quality, and reliability required for space flight applications, making Infineon a leader in GaN for high-reliability applications. Infineon is also running multiple lots prior to full JANS production release to ensure long-term manufacturing reliability.

Engineering samples and evaluation boards are available immediately, with the final JANS device being released in the summer of 2025. Additional JANS parts are launching soon, expanding available voltages and currents to enable customers greater flexibility in creating efficient and reliable designs.