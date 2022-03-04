GaN HEMTs for hi-rel apps have NASA level 1 screening flow

Teledyne e2v HiRel announces the addition of new space screened versions of its popular 650 V, 60 A high-reliability gallium nitride high electron mobility transistors (GaN HEMTs). The new parts go through NASA Level 1 screening flow and can be brought up to full Level 1 conformance with extra qualification testing if desired. Typical applications include battery management, DC-DC converters, and space motor drives.

Two new parts are available, both space-grade, 650 V, enhancement mode, top-side cooled GaN-on-Silicon power transistors. The properties of GaN allow for high current, high voltage breakdown, and high switching frequency, enabling high efficiency and high power density designs. The two models are TDG650E601TSP Space GaN E-mode Transistor with 900 V transient drain-to-source maximum voltage; TDG650E602TSP Space GaN E-mode Transistor with 750 V transient drain-to-source maximum voltage.

Each is available with options for EAR99 or European sourcing.

Teledyne e2v HiRel’s GaN HEMTs feature single wafer lot traceability, extended temperature performance from -55 to +125 °C, and low inductance, low thermal resistance packaging.

Gallium nitride devices have revolutionized power conversion in other industries and are now available in radiation tolerant, plastic encapsulated packaging that has undergone stringent reliability and electrical testing to help ensure mission-critical success. The release of these new GaN HEMTs delivers to customers the efficiency, size, and power-density benefits required in critical aerospace and defense power applications.

Both of these new devices are available for ordering and immediate purchase from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor.