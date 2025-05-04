GaN power module reduces thermal resistance through .XT technology

Infineon Technologies AG is introducing the EasyPACK CoolGaN Transistor 650 V module, adding to its growing GaN power portfolio. Based on the Easy Power Module platform, the module has been specifically developed for high-power applications such as data centers, renewable energy systems, and DC electric vehicle charging stations. It is designed to meet the growing demand for higher performance while providing maximum ease of use, helping customers accelerate their design processes, and shorten time-to-market.

The EasyPACK CoolGaN module integrates 650 V CoolGaN power semiconductors with low parasitic inductances, achieved through compact die packing, enabling fast and efficient switching. Delivering up to 70 kW per phase with just a single module, the design supports compact and scalable high-power systems; furthermore, by combining Infineon’s.XT interconnect technology with CoolGaN options, the module enhances both performance and reliability. The.XT technology is implemented on a high-performance substrate, significantly reducing thermal resistance, which in turn translates to higher system efficiency and lower cooling demands. This results in increased power density and excellent cycling robustness, even under demanding operating conditions. With support for a broad range of topologies and customization options, the EasyPACK CoolGaN module addresses diverse requirements in industrial and energy applications.